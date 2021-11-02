Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.14 ($110.76).

Daimler stock opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1 year high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.38. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

