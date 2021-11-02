Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

