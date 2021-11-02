Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 292,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,004. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

