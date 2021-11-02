Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given New 135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 139.00 to 135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a 95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.