Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 487 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

