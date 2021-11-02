Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $27,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

