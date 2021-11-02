Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $36,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

SPG stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.66. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.