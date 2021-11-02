Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $41,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

