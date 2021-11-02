Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $39,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amazon com Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after buying an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

