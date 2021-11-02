Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $45,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM opened at $169.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.