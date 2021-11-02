Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $767.08.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $803.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.08 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

