DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading Up 4.5%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 3,501,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,460,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DatChat stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of DatChat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

