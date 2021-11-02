DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Trading Up 4.5%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 3,501,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,460,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)
DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.
