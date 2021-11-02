David Simmons Purchases 7,700 Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider David Simmons bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.38 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of A$79,918.30 ($57,084.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Codan’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Codan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

