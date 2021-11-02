Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCRN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $10.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 205,149 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,909,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

