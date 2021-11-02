Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCRN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $10.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
