Decentral Games Hits Market Cap of $175.05 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $175.05 million and $4.16 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $504.92 or 0.00789480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.