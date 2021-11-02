Deeper Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $112.27 million and $2.72 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

