DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,224,818 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.