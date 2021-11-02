Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.64 ($186.64).

ETR:DHER opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.89 and its 200-day moving average is €118.02. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

