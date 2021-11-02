Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.61

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 40153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.