Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.61

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.61 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 40153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.
DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
