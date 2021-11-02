Desjardins Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins to C$38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.46. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.46 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

