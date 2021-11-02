Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 989,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.59 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXLG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

