Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $879,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.47. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

