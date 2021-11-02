Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $720,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,620,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $18,719,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BMBL stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

