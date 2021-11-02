Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

FRGI stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

