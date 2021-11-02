Deutsche Bank AG Has $135,000 Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 279.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

