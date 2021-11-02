Deutsche Bank AG Invests $138,000 in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $5,032,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $4,644,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. Research analysts predict that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

