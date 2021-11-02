Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,130 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

