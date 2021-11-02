Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.78 ($38.57).

ETR:UN01 opened at €38.46 ($45.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €39.12 ($46.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.07 and its 200-day moving average is €32.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

