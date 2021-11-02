Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

EHC stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04. Encompass Health has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

