Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

