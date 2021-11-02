Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEZNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 24,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

