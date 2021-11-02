Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.62 ($59.55).

DWNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €43.47 ($51.14) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.65. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

