dForce One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

