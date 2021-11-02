Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $222.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $229.46. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $229.46, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $20.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.
About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
