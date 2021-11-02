Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $222.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $229.46. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $229.46, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $20.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

