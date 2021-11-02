Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $16.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

