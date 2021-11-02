Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. 185,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.