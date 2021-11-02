Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 259,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $114.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

