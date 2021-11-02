Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.04 Million Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

