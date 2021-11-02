Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.80 Million Stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

