Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $6.92 Million Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Morphic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,125. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

