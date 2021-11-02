Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.20

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.20 and traded as high as $148.30. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $144.87, with a volume of 909,443 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

