Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Discovery has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

