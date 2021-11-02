Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

