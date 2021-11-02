Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.
Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.