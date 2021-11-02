Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCBO. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

Docebo stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -295.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

