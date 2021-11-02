DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. 25,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,146. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.