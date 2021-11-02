Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $54,902,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

