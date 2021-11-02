Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

