DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DoorDash stock opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.15.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $4,331,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock worth $4,233,190,660. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoorDash stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.61% of DoorDash worth $2,173,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

