DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,316. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

