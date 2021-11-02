Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLOW traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 254,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

